FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is officially in game week.

The players hit the practice field in full pads today for a heavy day of prep work for Rice, which technically started with the final two practices of last week.

The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~There weren’t quite as many players in green non-contact jerseys as last week. We counted seven: tight end Blake Kern, offensive lineman Ryan Winkel and defensive backs Jalen Catalon, Myles Slusher, Zach Zimos, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and Kevin Compton.