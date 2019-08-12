**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

FAYETTEVILLE — A heat advisory across Northwest Arkansas did not keep the Razorbacks off the practice fields Monday.

Despite a heat index of 95 degrees - and rising - head coach Chad Morris had his team back out in full pads for the first time since Saturday’s scrimmage.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of the day were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…