Observations from Arkansas' practice Aug. 13, 2019
**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users
FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks hit the practice field Tuesday morning with full sun and 59 percent humidity. The peak of practice "felt like" at least 98 degrees.
Arkansas is in the middle of their 19 practices and injuries are starting to pop up more and more every day. Chad Morris wants to push his guys very hard this week as they move towards a very important scrimmage on Saturday.
The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of the day were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…
~The Razorbacks began practice with a two-on-two, offense versus defense drill in their usual circle with a ball carrier trying to break through the blocks. Running backs we saw break through included walk-on junior transfer Jermarcus Arnold and ASU transfer Trelon Smith.
~In period two, the Hogs moved into special teams work with emphasis on punt defense.
~While the offense and defense worked on special teams, the quarterbacks worked on corner end zone throws to the top of the pocket with assistants as their targets. Most of Nick Starkel's passes looked spot on for 50/50 balls, with a couple too high, while Hicks threw a few good passes but a few short passes short of the target as well. The QBs were also being hit with pads as they threw.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news