FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks hit the practice field Tuesday morning with full sun and 59 percent humidity. The peak of practice "felt like" at least 98 degrees.

Arkansas is in the middle of their 19 practices and injuries are starting to pop up more and more every day. Chad Morris wants to push his guys very hard this week as they move towards a very important scrimmage on Saturday.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of the day were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…