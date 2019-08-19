**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

FAYETTEVILLE — The final week of Arkansas’ fall camp got underway with the hottest day of practice yet.

During the early portion, it was 95 degrees with a heat index of 106 - and it felt even hotter on the turf practice field. However, the Razorbacks were out there in full pads for their first afternoon practice since Day 1 of camp.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…

~There were only two players in green no-contact jerseys: running back T.J. Hammonds and linebacker Asa Shearin. Hammonds has been in green since returning from concussion protocol last week and this is Shearin’s second time in green this camp.