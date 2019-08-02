**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

FAYETTEVILLE — Fall camp 2019 is officially underway, as Arkansas took to the practice fields on a humid Friday afternoon.

It was only 79 degrees, but the humidity - and the lack of a breeze - made it feel like the mid-80s. Because it was their first practice since the spring, the Razorbacks were in helmets only.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of Friday’s practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…