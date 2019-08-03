Observations from Arkansas' practice Aug. 3, 2019
FAYETTEVILLE — A day after opening fall camp on a humid evening, Arkansas took the practice fields on a rainy Saturday morning.
That kept the temperature in the mid-70s, but the Razorbacks had to - likely much to the delight of head coach Chad Morris - deal with wet conditions because of a steady rain that started about the same time as practice.
The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of Saturday’s practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news