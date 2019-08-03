FAYETTEVILLE — A day after opening fall camp on a humid evening, Arkansas took the practice fields on a rainy Saturday morning.

That kept the temperature in the mid-70s, but the Razorbacks had to - likely much to the delight of head coach Chad Morris - deal with wet conditions because of a steady rain that started about the same time as practice.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of Saturday’s practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…