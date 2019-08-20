**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

FAYETTEVILLE — With a heat index reaching triple digits for a second straight day, Arkansas hit the practice fields in shells Tuesday afternoon.

The Razorbacks were in shoulder pads, but are scaling back a little bit with contact by wearing shorts a day ahead of their final scrimmage of camp. It was 95 degrees with a heat index of 105, which is about the same as Monday.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…

~Practice started with a team period and everyone was on the grass field, giving the media its first real good look at the three-deep depth chart (more on that below).