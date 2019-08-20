News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-20 17:44:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Observations from Arkansas' practice Aug. 20, 2019

Tglhx2ufmuwq0csrc15a
Nick Starkel hands off to Devwah Whaley. (Nikki Chavanelle)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

FAYETTEVILLE — With a heat index reaching triple digits for a second straight day, Arkansas hit the practice fields in shells Tuesday afternoon.

The Razorbacks were in shoulder pads, but are scaling back a little bit with contact by wearing shorts a day ahead of their final scrimmage of camp. It was 95 degrees with a heat index of 105, which is about the same as Monday.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…

~Practice started with a team period and everyone was on the grass field, giving the media its first real good look at the three-deep depth chart (more on that below).

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}