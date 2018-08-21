FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas is less than two weeks away from its season opener against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 1.

Fall camp is over, but the Razorbacks still have a week of preseason practices before they dive into a full game week getting ready for the Panthers of the FCS. The media was allowed to watch the first 20 minutes of practice Tuesday. Here are a few observations from that time:

~Several players were in yellow jerseys that meant they weren't cleared to participate in practice: OL Dalton Wagner (appendix), LB Andrew Parker (undisclosed), DE Randy Ramsey (hamstring), WR Chase Harrell (hamstring), WR Gary Cross (undisclosed), TE Grayson Gunter (undisclosed), DB Kevin Richardson II (foot), DT Billy Ferrell (knee) and OL Colton Jackson (back). Head coach Chad Morris might address these injuries when he meets with the media at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.