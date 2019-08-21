**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

FAYETTEVILLE — Thunderstorms forced Arkansas indoors for its final scrimmage of fall camp Wednesday afternoon.

The Razorbacks didn’t let the weather rain on their parade, though. Practice started on time and began with several situational periods before getting into the scrimmage portion, which was closed to the media.

Here are a few tidbits from the first 20 minutes that we did get to watch…

~Before the UA officials could run us out of the Walker Indoor Pavilion, we saw three plays of live scrimmage work. Ben Hicks was at quarterback with what appeared to be the second-team units. He completed a short pass to tight end Grayson Gunter, was swarmed for a sack on the second play and then center Beaux Limmer rolled a snap back to him on the third play.