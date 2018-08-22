FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas is less than two weeks away from its season opener against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 1.

The Razorbacks hit the practice fields once again Wednesday and the media was allowed to watch the first 20 minutes. Here are a few observations from that time:

~None of the players in yellow jerseys at Tuesday’s practice were on the sideline where the media could see them. There were a few green jerseys: TE Jeremy Patton, TE Grayson Gunter, LB Kyrei Fisher and OL Ryan Winkel. Offensive lineman Dylan Hays was not spotted at practice after wearing green Tuesday, so he could have been downgraded to a yellow jersey.