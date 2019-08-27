FAYETTEVILLE — Game week is finally upon the Razorbacks, who took the practice fields in full pads Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures weren’t as high as the last week or so, with a heat index in the mid-80s, but it was still a pretty warm day in Arkansas.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…

~Five players who didn’t dress out for Saturday’s Beanie Bowl were back at practice in green no-contact jerseys: tight end Cheyenne O’Grady, defensive end Eric Gregory, offensive lineman Luke Jones and wide receivers Kendall Catalon and Peyton Ausley.