Observations from Arkansas practice Aug. 28, 2019
FAYETTEVILLE - The Razorbacks are "ready" for Portland State so they took it easy(er) on Wednesday opting for shells, shorts and thigh pads in the sunny, humid 88-degree weather.
~CJ O'Grady and Notre Dame OL transfer Luke Jones were the notables in green non-contact jerseys and Chad Morris said before practice that Jones is still not eligible and he hasn't heard any updates on his waiver request. True freshman defensive end Eric Gregory was still in green as expected as he recovers from his high ankle sprain.
~Second-string quarterback Nick Starkel was not at practice Wednesday as he was at a funeral for former UTEP player Luke Laufenberg who passed away from leukemia on the 22nd and was one of Starkel's closest friends. John Stephen Jones took the second-team reps and all the quarterbacks practiced on one field.
