FAYETTEVILLE - The Razorbacks are "ready" for Portland State so they took it easy(er) on Wednesday opting for shells, shorts and thigh pads in the sunny, humid 88-degree weather.

~CJ O'Grady and Notre Dame OL transfer Luke Jones were the notables in green non-contact jerseys and Chad Morris said before practice that Jones is still not eligible and he hasn't heard any updates on his waiver request. True freshman defensive end Eric Gregory was still in green as expected as he recovers from his high ankle sprain.