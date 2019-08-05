News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 11:52:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Observations from Arkansas' practice Aug. 5, 2019

Fnctedypymoeodszznkt
Jalen Catalon and John Chavis celebrate after an interception Monday morning. (Nikki Chavanelle)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

FAYETTEVILLE — The first full week of fall camp is underway, as Arkansas took the field on a very hot Monday morning.

Wearing shoulder pads for the first time, the Razorbacks got to work shortly after 10 a.m. and immediately went into a team period on both practice fields before breaking into some more individual work.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of Monday’s practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…


premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}