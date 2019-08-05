**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

FAYETTEVILLE — The first full week of fall camp is underway, as Arkansas took the field on a very hot Monday morning.

Wearing shoulder pads for the first time, the Razorbacks got to work shortly after 10 a.m. and immediately went into a team period on both practice fields before breaking into some more individual work.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of Monday’s practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…



