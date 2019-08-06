**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

FAYETTEVILLE — Considering his past comments, Chad Morris was probably a happy man Tuesday morning.

The Razorbacks took the practice fields on another hot day - something their second-year coach has hoped for - beginning shortly after 10 a.m.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of Tuesday’s practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…