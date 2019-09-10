FAYETTEVILLE — Coming off a Week 2 loss at Ole Miss, Arkansas hit the practice fields again Tuesday afternoon to prepare for Colorado State.

The Rams are still a few days away from arriving, so the Razorbacks were in full pads on a warm day in Northwest Arkansas. However, it wasn’t as hot as the last few weeks, with a heat index in the low 90s.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of the practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…

~There was only one player in a green no-contact jersey, as tight end Chase Harrell was in green for the second straight week. He apparently hurt his shoulder in the opener against Portland State, but was able to play against Ole Miss.