FAYETTEVILLE — Coming off a big win over Colorado State, Arkansas hit the practice fields again Tuesday to build off that momentum.

The Razorbacks are still a few days away from hosting San Jose State for their next game, so they were in full pads on another hot day in Northwest Arkansas. Temperatures were in the low-90s with a heat index in the mid-90s.

The first five periods - or about 25 minutes - of the practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…

~There were four players in green no-contact jerseys: tight end Chase Harrell, wide receiver Trey Knox, linebacker Bumper Pool and an unidentifiable walk-on linebacker.