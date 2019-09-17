News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 17:42:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Observations from Arkansas' practice Sept. 17, 2019

Nick Starkel throws a pass at Arkansas' practice on Tuesday.
Nick Starkel throws a pass at Arkansas' practice on Tuesday. (Nikki Chavanelle)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

FAYETTEVILLE — Coming off a big win over Colorado State, Arkansas hit the practice fields again Tuesday to build off that momentum.

The Razorbacks are still a few days away from hosting San Jose State for their next game, so they were in full pads on another hot day in Northwest Arkansas. Temperatures were in the low-90s with a heat index in the mid-90s.

The first five periods - or about 25 minutes - of the practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…

~There were four players in green no-contact jerseys: tight end Chase Harrell, wide receiver Trey Knox, linebacker Bumper Pool and an unidentifiable walk-on linebacker.

~Harrell has been dealing with a shoulder injury since Week 1. Knox was shaken up near the end of the Ole Miss game, but was not in green at practice last week. Pool had his shoulder in a sling during the second half of the Colorado State game.

