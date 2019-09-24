FAYETTEVILLE — With rain in the area, Arkansas moved practice inside the Walker Pavilion on Tuesday.

The Razorbacks are trying to bounce back after a disappointing loss to San Jose State as they reenter SEC play against Texas A&M. Kickoff for that game is 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be televised on ESPN.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of Tuesday’s practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…

~There were three players in green no-contact jerseys and all three are starters: left tackle Colton Jackson, wide receiver Treylon Burks and linebacker Bumper Pool. Jackson and Burks did not play in the previous game because they were in concussion protocol, while Pool managed to play despite a shoulder injury sustained in week three.