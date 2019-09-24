Observations from Arkansas' practice Sept. 24, 2019
FAYETTEVILLE — With rain in the area, Arkansas moved practice inside the Walker Pavilion on Tuesday.
The Razorbacks are trying to bounce back after a disappointing loss to San Jose State as they reenter SEC play against Texas A&M. Kickoff for that game is 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be televised on ESPN.
The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of Tuesday’s practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…
~There were three players in green no-contact jerseys and all three are starters: left tackle Colton Jackson, wide receiver Treylon Burks and linebacker Bumper Pool. Jackson and Burks did not play in the previous game because they were in concussion protocol, while Pool managed to play despite a shoulder injury sustained in week three.
~Two notable absences were wide receiver Trey Knox and running back Chase Hayden. Knox has been in and out of green since taking a shot to the hip against Ole Miss, while it is unclear why Hayden wasn’t at practice. Wide receiver Jordan Jones, who head coach Chad Morris said is still “day-to-day” with an ankle injury, and De’Vion Warren, who is in concussion protocol, also weren’t at practice.
