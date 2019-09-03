News More News
Observations from Arkansas' practice Sept. 3, 2019

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

FAYETTEVILLE — Coming off a Week 1 victory over Portland State, Arkansas hit the practice fields again Tuesday afternoon to prepare for its season opener.

With the trip to Oxford still a few days away, the Razorbacks were in full pads on another hot day in Northwest Arkansas. Temperatures were in the upper-80s with a heat index hitting 96, but it felt even hotter on the turf practice field.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of the practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…

~There were only two players in green no-contact jerseys: tight end Chase Harrell and linebacker D’Vone McClure. Harrell apparently hurt his shoulder in Saturday’s game, while McClure’s injury was not previously known.

~Connor Limpert had a pair of field goal attempts from 37 yards out. He missed the first one, but made the second.

