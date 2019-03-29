FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas is on the back end of its busiest week of practice this spring, hitting the field for the second of three straight days Friday afternoon.

Thunderstorms cleared out of the area earlier in the day, giving the Razorbacks cool - albeit windy - conditions for a lighter day of work, as they practiced in shorts, shoulder pads and helmets.

The first four periods - about 20 minutes - were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time...

~Once again, there were six Razorbacks in green no-contact uniforms, with offensive lineman Kirby Adcock, tight end Grayson Gunter, running back Devwah Whaley, linebacker Hayden Henry and defensive lineman Courtre Alexander being the five holdovers from Thursday.