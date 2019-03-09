Join the discussion on THE TROUGH , the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas finally caught a break with the weather and got inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium for its first scrimmage of spring ball.

It was the first time the Razorbacks have scrimmaged in the stadium since Chad Morris was hired. About 45 minutes of the practice - including a few periods of the scrimmage - were open to the media.

Here are a few observations from that time…

~Because he is slated to start the baseball game later in the afternoon, quarterback Connor Noland was not at practice. All of the other missing players were due to health reasons…