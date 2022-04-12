Observations from practice No. 10 of Arkansas' spring ball

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was back inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium for its 10th practice of spring ball Tuesday afternoon.

Players were once again in “shells” — helmets, shoulder pads and shorts — and did not tackle to the ground.

Media was allowed to stay and watch the whole practice. Here are HawgBeat’s observations from the day…

~In addition to the two usual players, safety Jalen Catalon and wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, a third was also in a green non-contact jersey Tuesday: linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. The redshirt freshman missed last week with a concussion suffered in the previous week’s scrimmage.

~Tight end Trey Knox (concussion) and right tackle Dalton Wagner (back) were held out of practice once again, as was center Ricky Stromberg. None of them are believed to have significant injuries.