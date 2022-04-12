Observations from practice No. 10 of Arkansas' spring ball
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was back inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium for its 10th practice of spring ball Tuesday afternoon.
Players were once again in “shells” — helmets, shoulder pads and shorts — and did not tackle to the ground.
Media was allowed to stay and watch the whole practice. Here are HawgBeat’s observations from the day…
~In addition to the two usual players, safety Jalen Catalon and wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, a third was also in a green non-contact jersey Tuesday: linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. The redshirt freshman missed last week with a concussion suffered in the previous week’s scrimmage.
~Tight end Trey Knox (concussion) and right tackle Dalton Wagner (back) were held out of practice once again, as was center Ricky Stromberg. None of them are believed to have significant injuries.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news