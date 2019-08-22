**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

FAYETTEVILLE — Coming off its final scrimmage of fall camp, Arkansas scaled things back at practice Thursday.

The Razorbacks held a walk-through inside the Walker Indoor Pavilion, with all of the players in shorts, t-shirts and no helmets.

As has been the case all camp, the first four periods - or about 20 minutes - were open to the media. Here are a few tidbits from that time…

~Considering none of the players were in jerseys, it is impossible to know which ones would have been in green or yellow. However, we did spot left guard Austin Capps and wide receiver Koilan Jackson participating in the walk-through. Jackson had a compression sleeve on his right leg.