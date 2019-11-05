FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is no longer bowl eligible, but there are still three games left in the season.

There are four more days until the Razorbacks welcome Western Kentucky and former quarterback Ty Storey to Reynolds Razorback Stadium (11 a.m., SEC Network), so they were on the practice fields.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of the practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…

~Unlike previous Tuesdays, the Razorbacks were not in full pads. Instead, they were in shorts - with some players wearing sweats because it was chilly. This is a common move this late in the season.