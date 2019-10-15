FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is officially more than halfway through its 2019 season, with the second half set to begin this weekend against Auburn.

However, that 11 a.m. kickoff against the No. 11 Tigers is still four days away, so the Razorbacks were on the practice field preparing for the first of four ranked SEC opponents remaining on their schedule.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of Tuesday’s practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…

~The only two players in green no-contact jerseys were running back Rakeem Boyd and safety Joe Foucha. Boyd is dealing with a shoulder issue, while Foucha’s injury is unknown.