Observations, video from Arkansas' practice Oct. 15, 2019
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is officially more than halfway through its 2019 season, with the second half set to begin this weekend against Auburn.
However, that 11 a.m. kickoff against the No. 11 Tigers is still four days away, so the Razorbacks were on the practice field preparing for the first of four ranked SEC opponents remaining on their schedule.
The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of Tuesday’s practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…
~The only two players in green no-contact jerseys were running back Rakeem Boyd and safety Joe Foucha. Boyd is dealing with a shoulder issue, while Foucha’s injury is unknown.
~After being in green last week, center Ty Clary and walk-on wide receiver Peyton Ausley were back full-go Tuesday. Clary started and played every snap against Kentucky after dealing with a concussion during the open week.
