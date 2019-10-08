FAYETTEVILLE — As Arkansas prepares for its first game in October, it’s finally starting to feel like fall.

The Razorbacks practiced in beautiful 72-degree weather Tuesday afternoon, just four days before they hit the road to play Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Kickoff of that game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday and it will be televised on the SEC Network.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of Tuesday’s practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…

~Head coach Chad Morris said Monday that the team used the open week to get healthy and that proved to be mostly true as running back Rakeem Boyd, tight end Cheyenne O’Grady, wide receiver De’Vion Warren and defensive ends Gabe Richardson and Zach Williams were back in normal jerseys after being in green last week.