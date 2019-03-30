FAYETTEVILLE — On a cold and rainy day, Arkansas was back inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium for its second scrimmage of the spring.

It was the 11th practice overall as the Razorbacks inch closer and closer to next Saturday’s Red-White Game. The first hour or so was open to the media.

Here are a few observations and tidbits from that portion…

~The weather for the scrimmage was miserable. When the media left the field, it was 41 degrees with a windchill of 33 degrees. It was also windy and misting rain.

~Head coach Chad Morris wasn’t scheduled to talk to reporters after practice, but he has replaced defensive coordinator John Chavis on the interview slate so he can address several injuries.