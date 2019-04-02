FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas is nearing its annual spring game on Saturday, with two more practices scheduled this week.

As always, the first four periods of Tuesday's practice - about 20 minutes - were open to the media. Here are a few observations from the warm and sunny day...

~Five players were in green no-contact uniforms: linebacker Hayden Henry, nickel back D'Vone McClure and offensive linemen Kirby Adcock, Drew Vest and Silas Robinson.