Observations, video from Arkansas spring practice No. 13 - April 4, 2019
FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas got in one final tuneup practice before Saturday's Red-White Game, holding a fully padded practice Thursday afternoon.
As always, the first four periods - which was about 16 minutes because periods were shortened from five to four minutes - were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that portion of practice...
~It was a good day on the injury front, as offensive linemen Silas Robinson and Drew Vest, nickel back D'Vone McClure and quarterback Daulton Hyatt returned in a full capacity Thursday.
