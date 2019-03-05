FAYETTEVILLE -- The cold weather that forced the cancellation of Tuesday's baseball game did not keep stop Arkansas' third practice of the spring.

The Razorbacks hit the practice fields despite it being 35 degrees with a windchill of 26. Several players wore hoodies underneath their pads and all of the coaches were bundled up.

As was the case Friday, the first four periods - about 20 minutes - of the practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time...

~The biggest takeaway from the open portion of practice was that Arkansas had all of its quarterbacks at practice, as Connor Noland joined the team after missing the first two practices because he was with the baseball team.