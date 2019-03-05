Observations, video from Arkansas' spring practice No. 3 - March 5, 2019
FAYETTEVILLE -- The cold weather that forced the cancellation of Tuesday's baseball game did not keep stop Arkansas' third practice of the spring.
The Razorbacks hit the practice fields despite it being 35 degrees with a windchill of 26. Several players wore hoodies underneath their pads and all of the coaches were bundled up.
As was the case Friday, the first four periods - about 20 minutes - of the practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time...
~The biggest takeaway from the open portion of practice was that Arkansas had all of its quarterbacks at practice, as Connor Noland joined the team after missing the first two practices because he was with the baseball team.
~Two players were in green no-contact jerseys: linebacker Hayden Henry and defensive back Micahh Smith. Head coach Chad Morris had mentioned that Henry would be limited, but Smith's injury was previously unknown.
~Despite being in a normal white uniform, linebacker Deon Edwards was spotted riding the stationary bike and doing workouts off to the side with the strength staff. He was also doing that during Friday's open portion of practice.
~Not counting the players already known to be dealing with injuries (RB Rakeem Boyd, DT Briston Guidry and OL Kirby Adcock), HawgBeat noticed the absence of five other scholarship players: linebacker De'Jon Harris, defensive ends Dorian Gerald, Jamario Bell and Courtre Alexander, and offensive lineman Noah Gatlin.
