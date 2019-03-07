FAYETTEVILLE -- It was a little warmer for Thursday's practice, but it sure didn't feel like it for those taking it in from the sideline.

Arkansas was outside once again despite a windchill dipping into the mid-30s and a slight drizzle. It was the Razorbacks' fourth practice of the spring.

As has been the case throughout Chad Morris' tenure, the first four periods - about 20 minutes - of the practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time...

~With no baseball game Thursday, quarterback Connor Noland was at his second practice. While the rest of the team was in full pads, he was still in shorts because of NCAA requirements.

~During individual drills, the first-team offensive line featured Colton Jackson at left tackle, Austin Capps at left guard, Ty Clary at center, Shane Clenin at right guard and Dalton Wagner at right tackle. It is probably way too early in the spring to read too much into that, though, as the coaches are likely to give the experienced players first crack at it before mixing in the junior college signees.