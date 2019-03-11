Observations, video from Arkansas spring practice No. 6 - March 11, 2019
FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time in what seems like forever, Arkansas got beautiful weather for a spring practice Monday afternoon.
As has been the case, the first four periods - about 20 minutes worth - of practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…
~Coming off its first scrimmage of the spring Saturday afternoon, several players were banged up and wearing colored jerseys designating their limitations. HawgBeat counted three in green to start practice - linebacker Hayden Henry, defensive back Micahh Smith and walk-on running back Chad Hesson - but Deon Edwards joined them after getting hurt in the Razorback Drill. He has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, but had returned for Saturday’s scrimmage.
