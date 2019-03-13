SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.

FAYETTEVILLE — Players (and media) lucked out big time today as the rainy weather cleared just 30 minutes before practice began on Wednesday afternoon.

- Despite the sunny weather, the Hogs held their Razorback drill indoors today, much to our dismay. According to Twitter, it appears the defense dominated today.