Observations, video from Arkansas spring practice no. 7 - March 13, 2019
FAYETTEVILLE — Players (and media) lucked out big time today as the rainy weather cleared just 30 minutes before practice began on Wednesday afternoon.
- Despite the sunny weather, the Hogs held their Razorback drill indoors today, much to our dismay. According to Twitter, it appears the defense dominated today.
That feeling when you DOMINATE Razorback Drill 🐗 pic.twitter.com/IluQOdO4vU— Arkansas Razorbacks Football (@RazorbackFB) March 13, 2019
- Period two began with special team drills, the Razorbacks had Shamar Nash in the backfield returning kicks/sometimes throws. Several special teams guys and defensive backs were in green non-contact jerseys today including linebacker Andrew Parker, safety Myles Mason, corner Micahh Smith, linebacker Hayden Henry, running back Jordan Curtis and running back Chad Hesson. Tight end Grayson Gunter and defensive end Courtre Alexander were also in green today.
- After special teams, the position groups broke out into individual drills with the quarterbacks throwing to the wideouts. Connor Noland was not with the team today due to baseball.
- Some other notable injury absences that were not surprising included Rakeem Boyd, Briston Guidry, De'Jon Harris, Britto Tutt, Devwah Whaley, Kirby Adcock, Shane Clenin.
- The first four group of defensive linemen working were Dorian Gerald, McTelvin Agim, Jonathan Marshall and Gabe Richardson. Zach Williams and Mataio Soli replaced Gerald and Richardson while Eric Gregory rotated with Sosa.
- Running back depth is extremely thin right now so Arkansas has added several new walk-ons group, unfortunately their names and numbers haven't been added to the roster yet. Chase Hayden was the only healthy scholarship running back practicing today.