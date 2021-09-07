FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas went indoors for its second practice of Texas Week.

Dressed in full pads, the Razorbacks got their work done inside Walker Pavilion on Tuesday after being outside and in shorts Monday afternoon.

The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~The biggest news of the day was a position change, as wide receiver Trey Knox - who’s listed as Tyson Morris’ backup on the depth chart - was spotted going through drills with the tight ends. He played just three offensive snaps in Saturday’s win over Rice.