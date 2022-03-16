Observations, video from practice No. 3 of Arkansas' spring ball 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — For one final time before spring break, Arkansas was inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Wednesday.

After two days of helmets-only, the Razorbacks added shoulder pads for practice No. 3 of spring ball and worked for about two hours.

The media was allowed to video the first 20 or so minutes — clips from which can be seen in the video above — but were also invited to stay and watch the rest of practice. Here are HawgBeat’s observations from that time…

~Quick general observation: The physicality seen in the first two practices picked up another notch or two with the players now in shoulder pads. It appeared to take its toll throughout the practice, as several players got dinged up at various points — albeit none seemingly serious.

~After missing Tuesday’s practice because of the flu, quarterback Malik Hornsby was back on the field Wednesday and running with the second-team offense.

~A handful of recruits were in attendance once again, including 2023 four-star tight end commit Luke Hasz from Bixby, Okla., and 2023 four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney from Orange Park, Fla.