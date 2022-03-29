Observations, video from practice No. 4 of Arkansas' spring ball

FAYETTEVILLE — After more than a week off for spring break, Arkansas was back at practice Tuesday afternoon.

Just as they were for the first week, which featured the first three practices, the Razorbacks worked out inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium rather than their practice fields.

It’s also worth noting that because it was just practice No. 4, Arkansas was still not in full pads. It was the team’s second day being in shoulder pads, but the players were not in full gear with leg pads.

With temperatures in the mid-70s, it was a beautiful day for practice aside from a strong wind that was whipping around inside the stadium.

Here are a few of HawgBeat’s observations from the Razorbacks’ fourth practice of spring…

~The story of Tuesday’s practice was Malik Hornsby’s use as both a quarterback and a wide receiver. Sam Pittman teased the news during a radio interview during the day, saying the team had adjusted the format of practice to allow him to do both, and he implemented it Tuesday. That adjustment was having the third-team units go between the first and second units. That allowed Hornsby to get first-team reps at wide receiver, take a short break and then take second-team reps at quarterback.

~We didn’t chart every single play, but almost all of the plays when Hornsby was in at wide receiver involved him going in motion. He lined up in the slot and motioned across, lined up in the backfield and motion out and also motioned into the backfield and took the snap with KJ Jefferson motioning out as a wide receiver. There were a wide variety of looks Arkansas used despite it being the first day with him at receiver.