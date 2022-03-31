Observations, video from practice No. 5 of Arkansas' spring ball

FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time this spring, Arkansas was not inside the stadium for practice.

Rainy weather and cold temperatures forced the Razorbacks inside the Walker Pavilion for their fifth of 15 spring practice. They had worked out in Reynolds Razorback Stadium the first four.

Thursday also marked the first day Arkansas was in full pads, although you wouldn’t know it based on the physicality of the previous four practices. Here are some other observations from the two-hour practice…

~For the second straight practice, Malik Hornsby split his time between quarterback and wide receiver. Unlike Tuesday, though, he was actually asked to run a couple of routes during the team period in addition to all of his presnap motions and things like that. He continued to work with the first-team offense at receiver and second-team offense at quarterback.

~The result of those routes? He beat Dwight McGlothern on a go route and made an incredibly difficult catch despite (likely) being interfered with in the process. The other was also a go route. This time, he beat Hudson Clark and KJ Jefferson put it right on him for another long completion.