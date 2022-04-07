 Observations, video from practice No. 8 of Arkansas Razorbacks' spring ball 2022
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-07 22:17:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Observations, video from practice No. 8 of Arkansas' spring ball

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE — With chilly temperatures and the threat of rain moving into the area, Arkansas took its practice indoors Thursday afternoon.

The Razorbacks had a slightly shortened workout inside the Walker Pavilion for what was practice No. 8 — out of 15 scheduled — of spring ball.

Players were once again in “shells,” meaning helmets, shoulder pads and shorts, and did not tackle to the ground, but rather “thudded.”

Here are some of our observations from the day…

~Once again, the only players in green non-contact jerseys Thursday were wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and safety Jalen Catalon. Haselwood is nursing a shoulder injury, while Catalon’s designation is precautionary as he’s returning from a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery.

~Tight end Trey Knox (concussion), linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. (concussion) and right tackle Dalton Wagner (back) missed practice once again.

~A player who has been noticeably absent the last two weeks is wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford. HawgBeat learned Thursday that he was involved in a car accident — separate from the one in which Knox got his concussion — over spring break that left him with a broken leg.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}