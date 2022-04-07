Observations, video from practice No. 8 of Arkansas' spring ball

FAYETTEVILLE — With chilly temperatures and the threat of rain moving into the area, Arkansas took its practice indoors Thursday afternoon.

The Razorbacks had a slightly shortened workout inside the Walker Pavilion for what was practice No. 8 — out of 15 scheduled — of spring ball.

Players were once again in “shells,” meaning helmets, shoulder pads and shorts, and did not tackle to the ground, but rather “thudded.”

Here are some of our observations from the day…

~Once again, the only players in green non-contact jerseys Thursday were wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and safety Jalen Catalon. Haselwood is nursing a shoulder injury, while Catalon’s designation is precautionary as he’s returning from a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery.

~Tight end Trey Knox (concussion), linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. (concussion) and right tackle Dalton Wagner (back) missed practice once again.

~A player who has been noticeably absent the last two weeks is wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford. HawgBeat learned Thursday that he was involved in a car accident — separate from the one in which Knox got his concussion — over spring break that left him with a broken leg.