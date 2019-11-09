FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas finally handed the keys to its young quarterbacks Saturday, but the offense still sputtered against Western Kentucky.

Redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones started and true freshman KJ Jefferson came off the bench, with the pair combining for just 124 total yards in the Razorbacks’ 45-19 loss to the Hilltoppers.

Making his first career start after Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel split the first nine games, Jones completed just 3 of 10 passes for 27 yards and an interception and added five yards on two carries.

Jefferson, the former four-star recruit, made his second collegiate appearance in the second quarter and played most of the second half, completing 6 of 15 passes for 60 yards and an interception and added 32 yards on 16 carries.