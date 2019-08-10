FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offense got off to a slow start in the first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday before getting a spark from one of its quarterbacks.

With the two players competing for the starting job - Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel - watching from the sideline, redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones connected with Tyson Morris over the middle on third-and-long.

That kept the second unit on the field for what ended up being a seven- or eight-play touchdown drive capped by a touchdown pass to Trey Knox.

“John Stephen got in on the second series and he led his team down, his group down and scored,” head coach Chad Morris said. “Again, he showed just his ability to make plays happen when the pocket breaks down with his eyes down the field.”

It was part of the Razorbacks’ long situational scrimmage of 170-175 plays that was closed to the media. However, based on comments by Morris and his coordinators, Joe Craddock and John Chavis, it sounds like that got the offense going.