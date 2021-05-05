HawgBeat - Ohio LB Mani Powell weighing options, making official visit plans

Not a subscriber? Sign up today at get your first 3 months for just $5 w/code HB345 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Mani Powell, 6-foot-2 linebacker out of Canton, Ohio, is gearing up for a busy month of June after seeing his recruitment takeoff during his junior season. Coming off the edge for McKinley High School, Powell was relentless, leading his team with 81 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and seven quarterback pressures.

That kind of productivity is why the University of Arkansas came calling for Powell in March and the two parties have now set an official visit for June 11.

"Recruitment's been good, can't complain, I've just been rolling with the punches," Powell told HawgBeat. "Arkansas was my first big one so I was excited about it. I was excited to see what they had in mind for me and how they want to use me. Coach Scherer and Coach Odom see me as the will linebacker, they want me to be an All-American and lead the country in tackles."

Powell was unrated by Rivals until recently but he's now listed as a 5.6 3-star with offers from Liberty, Coastal Carolina, Syracuse and more.

The Razorbacks have one linebacker committed, Shiloh Christian's Kaden Henley, but they're looking to fortify the room as they face the departure of Grant Morgan, Deon Edwards and Hayden Henry after this season.

"Before the offer, all I really knew about Arkansas was from the movie Greater about Brandon Burlsworth," Powell shared. "We mostly watch Big10 football up here but I barely watch anything anymore, I'm usually busy or asleep or eating."