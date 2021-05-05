 HawgBeat - Ohio LB Mani Powell weighing options, making official visit plans
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 10:06:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Ohio LB Mani Powell weighing options, making official visit plans

McKinley standout Mani Powell recording a TFL.
McKinley standout Mani Powell recording a TFL. (@powell_mani)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

Not a subscriber? Sign up today at get your first 3 months for just $5 w/code HB345
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Mani Powell, 6-foot-2 linebacker out of Canton, Ohio, is gearing up for a busy month of June after seeing his recruitment takeoff during his junior season. Coming off the edge for McKinley High School, Powell was relentless, leading his team with 81 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and seven quarterback pressures.

That kind of productivity is why the University of Arkansas came calling for Powell in March and the two parties have now set an official visit for June 11.

"Recruitment's been good, can't complain, I've just been rolling with the punches," Powell told HawgBeat. "Arkansas was my first big one so I was excited about it. I was excited to see what they had in mind for me and how they want to use me. Coach Scherer and Coach Odom see me as the will linebacker, they want me to be an All-American and lead the country in tackles."

Powell was unrated by Rivals until recently but he's now listed as a 5.6 3-star with offers from Liberty, Coastal Carolina, Syracuse and more.

The Razorbacks have one linebacker committed, Shiloh Christian's Kaden Henley, but they're looking to fortify the room as they face the departure of Grant Morgan, Deon Edwards and Hayden Henry after this season.

"Before the offer, all I really knew about Arkansas was from the movie Greater about Brandon Burlsworth," Powell shared. "We mostly watch Big10 football up here but I barely watch anything anymore, I'm usually busy or asleep or eating."

Powell initially planned to commit this spring but once the NCAA announced an end to the dead period at the end of June, he was sure it was the right move to wait. He envisions his future program feeling like a family.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9vaGlvLWxiLW1hbmktcG93ZWxsLXdlaWdoaW5nLW9wdGlvbnMt bWFraW5nLW9mZmljaWFsLXZpc2l0LXBsYW5zIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFya2Fuc2FzLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGb2hpby1sYi1tYW5pLXBvd2VsbC13ZWlnaGlu Zy1vcHRpb25zLW1ha2luZy1vZmZpY2lhbC12aXNpdC1wbGFucyZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMDczJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==