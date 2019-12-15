Oklahoma 4-star DB Myles Slusher talks Arkansas OV, big decision
There will be plenty of intrigue for Arkansas fans this year on the first day of the early national signing period as Broken Arrow 4-star safety Myles Slusher will decide between his current program Oregon, Arkansas, UCLA and Nebraska.
Arkansas has been recruiting Slusher for a couple years now but Chad Morris and his crew couldn't get an official visit before the No.3 prospect in Oklahoma decided to be a Duck.
When Morris was let go, Slusher was very interested in who would be taking over the program and when Pittman got the job, it only took him a couple days to lock in a visit. Slusher kept his official visit plans to Arkansas quiet until he was on campus and it'll be his last visit before a decision on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
"I enjoyed the visit," Slusher said. "It was thrown in at the last minute because Coach Pittman helped me get offered at Georgia. He came down to the high school, he was recruiting Andrew (Raym), and he saw me at practice. That was during spring ball.
"I think he’s a stand-up person. He’s genuine, he thinks about the players a lot. I think he’s going to be a great coach here at Arkansas.”
On Arkansas's side for Slusher is the proximity to home. None of his other top options are within a few hours from his home in Broken Arrow.
"It’s a factor, but I’m not going to say it’s the biggest factor," Slusher said. “They have a good business school and that’s what I want to major in so that’s a big factor. (The business connections) help but some of the other schools I’m looking at have great business schools too, so I’ll talk to my parents and do pros and cons.”
Arkansas has also has another potential advantage–lack of depth in the secondary. The Hogs' only true lock to start at safety next season, Kamren Curl, just decided to declare early for the NFL draft.
Slusher was hosted by Razorback rookie Jalen Catalon who was also a highly recruited safety who picked Arkansas despite a 2-10 record.
Healing his right arm with a cast for five more weeks, Slusher will be signing and enrolling early at whichever of the four programs he chooses and he'll be able to play spring football.
Last Official visit #WPS 🐗 pic.twitter.com/vLUhv1CPjx— Myles Slusher (@mylesslusher) December 14, 2019