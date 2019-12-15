There will be plenty of intrigue for Arkansas fans this year on the first day of the early national signing period as Broken Arrow 4-star safety Myles Slusher will decide between his current program Oregon, Arkansas, UCLA and Nebraska.

Arkansas has been recruiting Slusher for a couple years now but Chad Morris and his crew couldn't get an official visit before the No.3 prospect in Oklahoma decided to be a Duck.

When Morris was let go, Slusher was very interested in who would be taking over the program and when Pittman got the job, it only took him a couple days to lock in a visit. Slusher kept his official visit plans to Arkansas quiet until he was on campus and it'll be his last visit before a decision on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

"I enjoyed the visit," Slusher said. "It was thrown in at the last minute because Coach Pittman helped me get offered at Georgia. He came down to the high school, he was recruiting Andrew (Raym), and he saw me at practice. That was during spring ball.

"I think he’s a stand-up person. He’s genuine, he thinks about the players a lot. I think he’s going to be a great coach here at Arkansas.”