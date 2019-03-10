Arkansas offered Owasso running back Isaiah Jacobs at the end of January and he's already visited Fayetteville twice. He said he came away from the elite prospect day with a more solidified impression of the coaching staff.

"The impression was that Coach Chad and the whole staff was still genuine," Jacobs said. "Nothing has changed, so I know where his heart truly is. I know the first time I came here I said the same thing, but I came back for a second visit and I can see it for myself."



Chad Morris and his staff's recruiting strategy is all about creating a family environment and Jacobs said he feels like he'd be taken care of beyond football if he became a Razorback.

"I love that vibe, that energy," Jacobs said. "At the end of the day when the pads do come off, on and off the field, you're still going to need that support system. I feel like they have all of that."

Running back is a big area of need for the 2020 class and playing time is always up for grabs.

"I think it'd fit really great, especially with the fact that the starting running back is a senior and the junior running back also might go to the league. So, me, coming in as a freshman, that would be real big if I was to commit here."