Oklahoma State transfer Brandon Garrison to visit Arkansas
The Arkansas Razorbacks basketball program has lined up another transfer visitor to potentially fill one of its 11 remaining scholarship openings, as former Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison is expected to vist Fayetteville on Sunday according to a report by Travis Graf.
A 6'11", 245-pound soon-to-be sophomore, Garrison averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 57.2% from the field and 64.8% from the charity stripe.
Garrison recorded 10 double-digit games and scored 20+ points on three separate occasions. His season high came against then-No. 19 BYU, when Garrison racked up 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 27 minutes.
Ranked as the 30th overall prospect in the country in the class of 2023 by Rivals, Garrison was recruited by Arkansas and former head coach Eric Musselman out of high school before he chose the Cowboys over offers from Kansas, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and others.
Now rated as a four-star transfer by Rivals, Garrison has already taken visits to Oklahoma and Texas since entering the portal.
