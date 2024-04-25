The Arkansas Razorbacks basketball program has lined up another transfer visitor to potentially fill one of its 11 remaining scholarship openings, as former Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison is expected to vist Fayetteville on Sunday according to a report by Travis Graf.

A 6'11", 245-pound soon-to-be sophomore, Garrison averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 57.2% from the field and 64.8% from the charity stripe.

Garrison recorded 10 double-digit games and scored 20+ points on three separate occasions. His season high came against then-No. 19 BYU, when Garrison racked up 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 27 minutes.