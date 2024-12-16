Oklahoma State transfer tackle visiting Arkansas

Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on Arkansas' offseason recruiting action.

Glass began his collegiate career at Arizona State in 2021, where he played for three years and appeared in 21 games. The former three-star prospect chose the Sun Devils over offers from Arizona, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State and others.

A 6-foot-4, 305-pound redshirt junior out of San Tan Valley, Arizona, Glass finished the 2024 season with a 63.5 offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He also earned 67.9 pass-block and 57.9 run-block marks on 656 snaps.

2023 (at Arizona State): Redshirt … Played and started three games while dealing with an injury he suffered in the season opener.

2022 (Sophomore at Arizona State): Started all 12 games at tackle for the Sun Devils.

2021 (Freshman at Arizona State): Appeared in six games as a reserve lineman.

High School: Played for coach Travis Schureman at Queen Creek … Helped lead his team to a 6-3 record as a senior with an appearance in the 6A playoffs … Soared in the recruiting rankings after a dominant senior season … Named to the Max Preps Arizona High School Football All-State First Team … Tabbed by 247Sports as the No. 60 offensive tackle prospect nationally and the No. 13 overall prospect in Arizona; ESPN ranked him as the No. 98 offensive tackle prospect in the country and the No. 13 overall prospect in the state … Played defensive line for the Bulldogs during his first two varsity seasons, compiling 85 tackles in his career … Multi-sport athlete, competing for the Queen Creek basketball and track and field teams as well … Attended Arizona State following his high school career ... Held reported offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Iowa State, Utah, Oregon State and others out of high school.

Personal: Son of Paul Glass, who played defensive line at Arizona State from 2000-01.