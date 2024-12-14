Oklahoma transfer cornerback Kani Walker signs with Arkansas

Originally a Louisville signee in the class of 2021, the Georgia native transferred to Oklahoma ahead of the 2022 season. Walker visited Fayetteville recently on Thursday.

A 6-foot-2, 206-pound redshirt junior, Walker totaled 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and six pass breakups for the Sooners in 2024. For his career, Walker has racked up 52 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions and 10 defended passes.

2023 (OKLAHOMA) Played in 10 games and made three starts at defensive back … starts came at Kansas (10/28), vs. West Virginia (11/11) and at BYU (11/18) … missed three contests due to injury … totaled 24 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, one QB hurry and four pass breakups … tallied a pair of tackles and an interception in Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona (12/28) … recorded a career-high two pass breakups and tied his career high with five tackles (three solo) vs. West Virginia … logged two tackles at Oklahoma State (11/4) … notched a PBU at Kansas (10/28) … made three tackles and recorded a QB hurry at Cincinnati (9/23) … totaled three tackles at Tulsa (9/16) … posted five stops and a pass breakup vs. SMU (9/9) … forced and recovered a fumble and added three tackles in season opener vs. Arkansas State (9/2).

2022 (OKLAHOMA) Played in six games and totaled three tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss … made two solo stops and one TFL at TCU (10/1) … logged 0.5 TFL at Nebraska (9/17).2021 (AT LOUISVILLE)Played in four games ... saw action vs. Ole Miss (9/6), Eastern Kentucky (9/11), UCF (9/17) and Syracuse (11/13).

HIGH SCHOOL A consensus three-star recruit at Douglas County (Ga.) High School ... rated as nation's No. 62 cornerback by Rivals, No. 69 by 247Sports and No. 86 by ESPN ... ranked as the No. 71 recruit in Georgia by Rivals, No. 78 by 247Sports and No. 98 by ESPN ... two-time team captain ... earned honorable mention all-state honors as a senior when he recorded four interceptions, seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles ... originally committed to Boston College.

PERSONAL Major is multidisciplinary studies ... first name pronounced kuh-NYE.