Advertisement
Published Jun 28, 2025
Oklahoma transfer pitcher, Little Rock native commits to Arkansas
circle avatar
Kyle Sutherland  •  HawgBeat
Publisher

Oklahoma freshman right-handed transfer pitcher Jackson Kircher, a central Arkansas native, has committed to Arkansas, HawgBeat confirmed Friday.

The 2024 Little Rock Christian alumnus posted 12.2 innings in 13 games for the Sooners this season and compiled a 5.68 earned run average, gave up 13 hits, issued five walks and struck out 17 batters.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not available

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Kircher, who was up to 99 miles per hour in 2025, was rated as the No. 4 overall 2024 prep baseball prospect in the state of Arkansas by Perfect Game and was selected to the ABCA/Rawlings High School All-American First Team as a senior, a season in which he batted .495 and hit 14 home runs.

He was a part of the 2023 Little Rock Christian baseball team that walked off Valley View to win the 5A State Championship, the first title in program history.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**