Oklahoma transfer pitcher, Little Rock native commits to Arkansas

The 2024 Little Rock Christian alumnus posted 12.2 innings in 13 games for the Sooners this season and compiled a 5.68 earned run average, gave up 13 hits, issued five walks and struck out 17 batters.

Kircher, who was up to 99 miles per hour in 2025, was rated as the No. 4 overall 2024 prep baseball prospect in the state of Arkansas by Perfect Game and was selected to the ABCA/Rawlings High School All-American First Team as a senior, a season in which he batted .495 and hit 14 home runs.

He was a part of the 2023 Little Rock Christian baseball team that walked off Valley View to win the 5A State Championship, the first title in program history.