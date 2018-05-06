“Everyone was just showing me love. I really didn’t think it was going to be like this, so for a first impression it was amazing."

"The campus is beautiful, it’s like right here in the mountains," Buford said. "I didn’t know the facilities were like that, like the training room and going in the weight room.

The three-star offensive tackle from St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North learned a lot about the Razorbacks over the weekend and appreciated the love he was shown by their coaches.

As is often the case with out-of-state recruits, Jack Buford's official visit to Arkansas was an eye-opening experience.

Arkansas is "definitely up there" on his list of schools though he does plan to do take official visits to OU and UT. He says Arkansas earned his attention because of how they approached his recruitment.

“It already helped itself by the way they’ve recruited me, but they’re not just recruiting me,” Buford said. "They’re not just bringing me in and it’s all business talk. It’s not all football talk and that meant a lot to me."

Tyler Hall, a walk-on offensive lineman from Maumelle, was Buford's host and filled him in on the new fast-paced system and how the coaches are with the team.

Buford, who is 6-foot-3 and 307 pounds, also had a chance to meet with offensive line coach Dustin Fry and head coach Chad Morris, which gave him a sense of their energy and desire to turn the program around.

"We have a good connection; I’d say we’re close," Buford said. "This weekend definitely brought me, (Coach Fry), Coach Morris, my mom and my dad all closer to the Arkansas family."

"Coach Morris basically told me I'm one of the key guys they need here with them and I'm not an emotional guy but it feels awesome," Buford said.

Buford made it onto HawgBeat's 2019 big board and he's definitely there to stay after his successful official visit.