FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ worst statistical hitter is also its most clutch.

Despite a .240 batting average coming into the game, Casey Opitz broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the sixth inning of the Razorbacks’ 3-1 win over TCU that put them in control of the Fayetteville Regional.

It was just the latest big hit for the sophomore catcher this season, as he’s also had walk-off hits against Missouri and Tennessee, a game-winning hit in the ninth inning at Vanderbilt and the go-ahead home run in Arkansas’ series-opening win over LSU.

“I don’t think he’s scared,” head coach Dave Van Horn said. “He doesn’t let a bad at bat get to him and it’s just his makeup - he wants to be there, whether he’s hitting .240 or .440. He doesn’t care.”

After chasing TCU ace Nick Lodolo at the beginning of the inning, the Razorbacks loaded the bases against reliever Haylen Green with the help of an error.

Those situations had plagued Arkansas over the last couple of weeks, as it was hitless in its previous nine bases-loaded at bats. Opitz ended that dry spell by knocking a fastball up the middle that just got by the Horned Frogs’ shortstop, Adam Oviedo.

“He threw me a slider that first pitch, so that next pitch - that 0-1 pitch - I was just looking for something near the zone, something I could hit hard,” Opitz said. “He gave me something and I did what I could with it.”

With Isaiah Campbell on the mound, the timely hit was exactly what the Razorbacks needed Saturday night. It came in their third crack at it, as they stranded five total runners in the previous two innings with Jacob Nesbit and Dominic Fletcher striking out to end the threats.

“For a while there, it almost looked like it was going to be one of those nights where we were going to strand some runners,” Van Horn said. “We kept having an opportunity to score a run and we didn’t do it.”

Batting in the nine-hole for just the second time this season and hitless in his last 13 at bats, Opitz delivered. He is now hitting .293 with runners in scoring position, which is 83 points higher than he hits when he doesn’t have teammates on second or third.

“(He’s) a .240 hitter, but he’s an experienced player,” TCU head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “When you play high-level Division I baseball and you’re an everyday player for a national seed SEC team, you’re going to be ready for those moments.”

What Opitz does at the plate, though, is generally considered a bonus because of what he brings to the table defensively. He’s thrown out 19 potential base stealers, rarely makes an error and does is excellent at preventing wild pitches.

Although he was snubbed on the SEC’s All-Defensive Team, Opitz was praised by both opposing head coaches at the Fayetteville Regional - unprompted - for his unquantifiable characteristics.

“I really admired the catcher,” Central Connecticut head coach Charlie Hickey said after Friday’s game. “I don’t know where he stands, I don’t see a lot of gaudy numbers, but I thought he controlled the pitchers and the game very well.”

“I love watching Opitz catch,” Schlossnagle said after Saturday’s game. “What awesome energy and awesome body language he has and encouraging the pitcher.”

There is no doubt he has stepped up and filled the shoes of former All-Defensive catcher Grant Koch. Opitz likely deserves some credit for how well Campbell pitched against the Horned Frogs, as well.

“It’s kind of tough to put into words how much fun it is to throw to Opitz,” Campbell said. “You know he’s going to throw out runners, so if I do my job, he’s going to do his job. … He frames really well and he calls a really good game.”