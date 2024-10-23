Ongoing battle at left guard for Arkansas

As the Arkansas football team (4-3, 2-2 SEC) prepares for its Week 9 matchup at Mississippi State, redshirt junior Keyshawn Blackstock and junior Patrick Kutas are in a battle for the starting left guard position.

Head coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday on the SEC Teleconference that the pair have split starter reps about half and half this week at practice.

"There's still a battle there," Pittman said. "We probably won't know exactly who we're going to start there, I think they'll both play. But, it's been a good competition this week. Both of them have played well. But, it is a competition. We're going to have to run one of them out there with the ones, we'll figure that out after today and tomorrow's practice. Both of them have had good weeks."

Kutas was a projected starter for Pittman's offensive line prior to the season, but a back injury suffered in fall camp kept him on the sideline for the first six games of the year. Kutas was available against LSU last week, but Arkansas opted not to play him while he continues to get into game shape.

"(Kutas) had two weeks of practice before this game, before LSU," Pittman said Saturday. "So it’s almost like he’s had, not necessarily the same type of practice that you would have for two-a-days, for camp, but he had two full practices there, to the point we thought that he would be ready Saturday and we told him that. If needed, we were going to play him.

"Obviously we’re trying to redshirt him if we can. Which means we’re going to get four games out of him. So he’ll be ready to go and it’ll depend on the week of practice he has whether he starts for us or not. But I believe that he’s fully healthy and ready to go."

Should the Razorbacks opt to redshirt Kutas at some point this year, they will still be able to play him in four of the final five games during the regular season. Since his return, Kutas hasn't skipped a beat in practice, according to center Addison Nichols.

"One thing Patrick has done a great job of is he hasn’t let that affect him," Nichols said Tuesday. "You’d think someone would have to come back and knock the rust off. He hasn’t had to do that. He’s come back and he’s had great effort. He’s got fresh legs so it’s been great to see him go out there and run fast, physical.

"He’s done an amazing job. We are really excited for him to get back. We know he wanted to get back and to be able to finally see him get back and get some snaps. Get out there and practice and play football, it’s been really exciting for us. I know it has been great for him."