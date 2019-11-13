FAYETTEVILLE — During his press conference when he was introduced as the interim head coach Monday afternoon, Barry Lunney Jr. joked that he hadn’t settled on a key position for the final two games: Starting punter.

Although Sam Loy and Reid Bauer both punted twice against Western Kentucky, seemingly reopening the competition at that spot, Lunney was of course alluding to the question that has loomed over the team all year: Who will be Arkansas’ starting quarterback?

Instead of naming Ben Hicks, Nick Starkel, John Stephen Jones or KJ Jefferson the starter, Lunney announced he wouldn’t make a decision before the LSU game at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 (ESPN).

“We've played so many of them, they're going to have to rotate who they're getting prepared for,” Lunney said. “I think we can use that to our advantage. We'll Gomer Pyle them when we get down there - surprise, surprise, surprise.”

Considering he can play in the two remaining games and maintain his redshirt, speculation is that Jefferson could take over the reins. He sustained an injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Saturday’s game, but Lunney said it was just a bruise and that he should be fine.

However, it sounds like all four will get a shot in practice Tuesday and Thursday, as well as next week leading up to the matchup with No. 1 LSU.

“We’re going to let them all play a little bit,” Lunney said. “As we ease into the week of prep, we’re going to make sure that all those guys get to kind of re-establish themselves.”

Wednesday Practice Observations, Injury Report

The Razorbacks have an extra week to prepare for No. 1 LSU, as they have their second open date of the season this week. Because of that, Lunney decided to focus on the mental side of things rather than the physical side in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

“Our job…is to get them recharged physically, emotionally, psychologically,” Lunney said. “This time of year it’s typical across the country for if you…have an open date this late to really take it off of them, so we’re going to emphasize speed and quality over length of practice and quantity.”